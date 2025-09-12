Biden appeals court torpedoes Obama judge's injunction, clears Trump administration to cut off Planned Parenthood

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit gave President Donald Trump a big win on Thursday and abortion radicals something new to cry about.

As of last year, Planned Parenthood — the abortion and sex-change service provider founded by a eugenicist who stressed the need to "apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is already tainted or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring" — was getting around $670 million in government funding annually.

Trump, who said he would defund the organization during a 2016 debate, ratified the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4, which contained a provision that would cut Planned Parenthood and its members off of Medicaid funding for fiscal year 2026.

The usual suspects complained, and Planned Parenthood sued to keep the cash flowing.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood argued in the lawsuit against the Trump administration that the cuts could lead to the closing of 200 abortion clinics across the country.

Days after granting Planned Parenthood a preliminary injunction against the enactment, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama-nominated judge, gave the abortion giant what it wanted, ruling on July 28 that its clinics must continue to be reimbursed through Medicaid funding.

Talwani suggested that a cut in funding might cause women to "suffer adverse health consequences," face more unplanned pregnancies, and go without treatment for venereal diseases.

A panel of First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals judges, all of whom were appointed by President Joe Biden, noted in a Thursday 3-0 ruling that the Trump administration had met its burden to show entitlement to a stay of Talwani's injunctions pending the outcome of its appeals of the same.

There was plenty of gnashing of teeth at Planned Parenthood in the wake of the ruling.

Dominique Lee, CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, stated, "This ruling is a direct assault on patients’ lives. Nearly 40% of PPLM’s patients rely on Medicaid, and without it, many are left with no care and no options."

Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, melted down over the news, saying, "Patients who rely on the essential health care that Planned Parenthood health centers provide can’t plan for their futures, decide where they go for care, or control their lives, bodies, and futures — all because the Trump administration and its backers want to attack Planned Parenthood and shut down health centers."

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America celebrated the ruling, writing, "We are pleased the First Circuit has shut down Big Abortion’s desperate money-grab."

"Taxpayers should not be forced to spend a dime funding a brutal industry that ends at least 1.1 million lives a year, harms women while providing dwindling, substandard health care services, and engages in partisan political activism — especially when more accessible, more comprehensive options outnumber Planned Parenthoods 15 to 1. We are confident the Trump administration will prevail against the abortion industry’s lawfare."

