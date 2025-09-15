Charlie Kirk hater goes nuclear on supporter of slain activist — then pays price after allegedly unleashing physical attacks

A unhinged female was caught on video mocking and accosting a Charlie Kirk supporter — and paid a big price after allegedly unleashing physical attacks.

The incident took place Friday at Texas Tech University and involved a student there, the Daily Mail reported.

'I'm not being aggressive! My voice is very calm! You're calling me aggressive because I'm a black woman!'

Cellphone video shows a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat and holding a sign in memory of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated Wednesday at Utah Valley University during one of his popular student-focused events.

But a female didn't like the Kirk supporter's sign, which simply read, "Rest in peace, Charlie."

Video shows the female jumping up and down and chanting "F**k y'all homie dead! He got shot in the head!"

The man wearing the MAGA hat says, "Evil is real, people, and it kind of looks like that," as he pans his cell phone toward the female in question. He adds, "Evil. Evil. Murder is bad; she is evil."

She's seen getting in the man's face with her cell phone, after which he asks, "Can somebody tell her to back up, please?"

Oddly, the female tells him to not push the camera in her face, and he replies, "I'm sitting here. You walked up to me. I don't want this. I said, 'Rest in peace.' Just leave me alone. Please don't come after me. I want to be left alone."

Another female off-camera tells her she is being emotional, which only raises her ire: "I'm not emotional, ma'am! Don't tell me what I am and what I'm not! You can get out of my face 'cause I can tell you what you are, but you won't like it!"

The man insists she is being aggressive, and then the female shoots back, "I'm not being aggressive! My voice is very calm! You're calling me aggressive because I'm a black woman!" The man denies the allegation.

RELATED: The left’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination is DISGUSTING

The Daily Mail identified the female in question as 18-year-old Camryn Giselle Booker, a Texas Tech University student.

The outlet added that things escalated when "Booker allegedly shoved several people, including an elderly veteran and a young mother with her child" — and that "prompted a physical altercation that spread into the street."

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning told Blaze News that Texas Tech Police arrested Booker on Friday, that she was given a Class C Citation for assault, and that she posted a $200 cash bond on Saturday.

The incident caught the attention of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who posted reactions on X. One of them reads, "Definitely picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk. Thanks Texas Tech."

The other post from Abbott shows a photo of Booker getting handcuffed, and it reads, "This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech. FAFO."

In response to one of Abbott's posts, Cody Campbell — chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System — posted on X that "We, @TexasTech, are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them. Strive for Honor Evermore! Long Live the Matadors!!"

NewsNation reported that it's attempting to confirm reports of Booker's expulsion from Texas Tech and has reached out to the school for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!