Texas homeowner arrested after shooting and killing alleged home intruder, police say his story didn't add up

Texas police arrested a homeowner after he said that he shot and killed a home intruder, but their investigation found inconsistencies.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said 56-year-old Douglas Watters called 911 on Sunday at about 7:51 a.m. and said he had shot a home intruder who tried to break into his home with a woman as his accomplice.

Police said Watters was upset with them for taking so long to respond to his call.

When they arrived at his home, they found a 48-year-old man dead.

Watters told police that he had shot the man about seven minutes before calling police, but officers said the state of the body did not match up with his claims. A senior officer said that the body appeared stiff and pale, indicating that it had been dead for hours longer than Watters said.

Investigators said that medics who arrived at the scene confirmed the body had been dead for several hours.

At the home, they found a pump-action shotgun with an unspent shell and one spent shell, according to their report. A medical examiner's report found that the man had been shot twice in the left torso underneath his armpit.

Police arrested Watters the next day on a murder charge. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officers said it was difficult to walk through the home because it was so cluttered. They also said it appeared to be abandoned and without electricity. A man interviewed by police told them that Watters owned the house but didn't live there. KIII-TV reported that Watters owned several homes in the county.

Police said Watters was upset with them for taking so long to respond to his call but they claimed to have arrived only 13 minutes after he notified them.

Video of the home and the man's booking photo were published on KIII's news video on YouTube.

