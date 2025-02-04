Democrats get demolished on social media after electing David Hogg as vice chair

The Democratic National Committee is getting demolished on social media after it elected David Hogg as vice chairman.

Hogg has been a histrionic voice of gun control since the horrific school shooting at a high school in Parkland. He has opposed gun rights in America and has been frequently ridiculed online for his extremist views.

'Enjoy losing elections Democrats. America wins when you lose.'

On Saturday, Hogg celebrated being elected one of the vice chairs of the DNC.

"We need to build a Democratic Party that is authentic, relatable, earns people's trust, and wins again — and that stops apologizing for being who we are," he wrote on social media.

"We’re going to show people that the reason people should vote for us isn’t just because we’re not Republicans — it’s because we’re damn Democrats," he added. "We give a s***. And we deliver. Now it’s time to rebuild the party and to rethink the way we’ve been doing things."

Hogg's elevation was celebrated by some on the left but mercilessly mocked by many on the right.

"Democrats just gave us a huge gift by electing anti-gun David Hogg as DNC Vice Chair," replied activist Scott Presler. "There are so many quotes. There is so much content to work with."

"DavidHogg as DNC vice chair is the gift that keeps on giving. Enjoy losing elections Democrats. America wins when you lose," responded New York attorney David Kolken.

"Makes sense. The party of incompetence just promoted their mascot for whining," replied a pro-MAGA account.

"Hogg is the PERFECT poster boy for the new Democrat party; a frothy-mouthed socialist beta victim with absolutely no social skills or value, who must depend on exploited workers for even the most basic survival," read another critical tweet.

Others focused on the time Hogg failed to start a progressive pillow company in order to rival the success of My Pillow by Mike Lindell, a passionate supporter of President Donald Trump.

