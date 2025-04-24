'Deep-state criminals' who leaked classified secrets to the press face DOJ referral: Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Wednesday that she referred two "deep-state criminals" to the Department of Justice.

She noted that a third criminal referral is "on its way."

The accused individuals allegedly leaked sensitive information to the press, including the Washington Post and the New York Times. It is unclear at this time what specific materials were turned over to the news outlets.

'These deep-state criminals leaked classified information for partisan political purposes to undermine POTUS' agenda.'

Gabbard stated that the individuals are within the intelligence community and are accused of sharing classified information.

She wrote in a post on social media, "Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation's security at risk and must end. Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"Today, I referred two intelligence community LEAKS to the Department of Justice for criminal referral, with a third criminal referral on its way, which includes the recent illegal leak to the Washington Post," Gabbard continued. "These deep-state criminals leaked classified information for partisan political purposes to undermine POTUS' agenda."

She added that she plans to partner with the DOJ and the FBI "to investigate, terminate and prosecute these criminals."

The Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have also opened similar internal investigations to clamp down on leaks to the press.

An official with the Office of DNI told Fox News Digital that Gabbard's referrals should serve "as a warning" to the intelligence community. The official noted that the recent actions were only the first step in "holding these individuals accountable."

"We are aggressively investigating other leaks and will pursue further criminal referrals as warranted," the official told the news outlet. "Any intelligence community bureaucrat who is considering leaking to the media should take this as a warning."

Last month, Gabbard stated that the Trump administration planned to "aggressively" pursue any leakers within the intelligence community. She also provided a list of recent examples of information that had been shared with the press.

"A leaker who has been sharing classified information with the Huffington Post," she said. "A leaker within the IC sharing information on Israel / Iran with the Washington Post."

Gabbard noted that an intelligence community leaker also provided information to NBC News about foreign relations with Russia.

"Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such," Gabbard remarked.