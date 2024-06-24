Democratic judge already facing removal over ethics violations arrested after allegedly attacking cop

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson faced 30 counts of ethics violations and a likely ouster by the Georgia Supreme Court when voters rejected her last month. On Thursday, things got a whole lot worse for the scandal-plagued Democrat.

The Atlanta Police Department indicated that around 3:18 a.m. on June 20, a police officer working an approved security gig had an unfortunate encounter with the 38-year-old judge. Upon hearing a commotion outside the nearby Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road, the officer went over to investigate and observed security escorting a woman out of the venue.

According to police, when the officer attempted to help de-escalate the situation, Peterson "rushed toward the commotion and immediately started screaming at the security guard and the officer."

The officer continued helping security escort the woman out, at which point the 140-pound judge allegedly pushed the officer in the chest and attempted to interfere with the removal effort.

After Peterson allegedly attacked the officer once more, he placed her under arrest. The arresting officer's bodycam footage shows Peterson's wig go flying prior to the officer handcuffing her and marching her away from the mob.

Peterson's trip to jail was apparently delayed by Peterson's refusal to cooperate or identify herself. She can be heard cussing out the arresting officer at the station and telling him to "shut the f*** up."

Fulton County Jail records indicated Peterson was charged with simple battery against a police officer as well as with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Peterson provided an alternative account of what happened on her Instagram, noting, "This was a setup."

"Officer initially claimed he was charging me with disorderly conduct, all for trying to help a woman who was being attacked by men then took me to jail and I found out I'm being charged with a felony now," wrote Peterson. "Officer slammed me to the ground for helping this woman but let the attacker get away."

"They will stop at nothing to tarnish my character," added the Democratic judge.

Prior to her arrest on Thursday, Peterson's character was already well tarnished.

She has demonstrated a 'steadfast unwillingness to accept moral accountability.'

After conducting an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Peterson, the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission indicated in its Sept. 28, 2021, court filing regarding formal charges that the Democrat "has repeatedly violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by failing to establish, maintain, and enforce high standards of conduct, failing to personally observe such standards of conduct so that the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary may be preserved, and failing to respect and comply with the law."

The director of the commission indicated in March 2024 that Peterson faced thirty counts regarding ten episodes of alleged misconduct.

Peterson is accused of improper social media posts; improper contact with represented parties during litigation; flouting courthouse security protocols to conduct a wedding after hours; obstructing access to public court records; "abusive interactions with a fellow judge and other county officials"; unnecessarily holding a woman in contempt and giving her the maximum jail sentence simply for trying to amend her marriage certificate; routine backdating of orders; "exhibiting judicial incompetence, administrative mismanagement, and indifference relating to a petition for year's support and letters of administration;" and of "systemic judicial incompetence."

"She has demonstrated a 'steadfast unwillingness to accept moral accountability' in nearly all the episodes of misconduct," concluded the commission's hearing panel's report.

The three-person hearing panel unanimously agreed that Peterson should be removed. The final decision regarding Peterson's removal is up to the Georgia Supreme Court, which will make its determination at a later date. Voters, however, simplified matters in the May 21 Democratic primary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Peterson's successful primary challenger Valerie Vie will run unopposed in the November general election.

Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. indicated he is representing Peterson in her new criminal case, reported WAGA-TV.

Arrington told reporters, "Based on eyewitnesses and the female victim, we believe the videos will confirm that Judge Peterson should not have been arrested."

