Democrats' ActBlue accused of massive money-laundering scheme over potentially fraudulent donations

ActBlue Charities Inc., a political action committee, is being accused of a massive money-laundering scheme involving a lengthy list of allegedly fraudulent donations, according to multiple independent reports.



Investigative researcher Parker Thayer with the Capital Research Center, a think tank, shared a screenshot on X showing tens of thousands of donations allegedly sent by one individual.

'The AG learned about this issue and promptly directed his office to look into the allegation.'

"[ActBlue] donors all over Michigan exhibit suspicious patterns," Thayer wrote. "A single donor in the small town of Monroe has supposedly donated over 20,000 times since 2019, totaling >$40,000."

"They live in a 1,000 sqft house built in 1956," Thayer added, noting that the individual would have had to donate approximately 10 times per day to reach 20,595 donations since 2019.

Thayer listed several other similar examples, which were obtained through the Federal Election Commission filings.

"There are dozens more donors like the examples above, and there are two explanations: 1.) [ActBlue] is preying on seniors with poor memory by repeatedly sending them requests to sign up for stacking monthly contributions; 2.) Some sort of straw-donor scheme is happening," Thayer concluded.

James O'Keefe recently took to the street to interview individuals who were listed as having donated "thousands of times per year" and, in some cases, contributing "over $200,000" in donations to ActBlue.

"The results were shocking, indicating that ActBlue may be involved in a fraudulent money laundering scheme," he stated.

O'Keefe wrote on X, "Cindy Nowe of Annapolis, Maryland, allegedly contributed over 1,000 times to ActBlue in 2022, totaling $18,849.77. That means Cindy would have had to donate three times a day, every day, for the whole year. When asked if she donated $18,850 to ActBlue, Nowe tells [O'Keefe Media Group], 'No, I don't think so.'"

Some called on state attorneys general to take action and look into the suspicious donation activity.

Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, wrote on X, "It's trivially easy to find massive, repeated donations to ActBlue that use stolen identities and, quite possibly, stolen credit cards."

"For example, one person in Virginia has been named in 22,619 separate donations since 2019, totaling more than $800,000. Obviously, she's being exploited for some kind of money-laundering operation," Kirk continued. "ActBlue raises from all fifty states. We have fifty state AGs. When will one of them take action?"

Kirk's post on X received a response from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who replied, "My office is aware of these allegations and rest assured, we are looking into it."

When Blaze News contacted Miyares' office to confirm the investigation, a spokesperson stated, "On Thursday, the AG learned about this issue and promptly directed his office to look into the allegation. We cannot comment further at this time."

NOVA Campaigns, which also revealed some of the alleged fraud, thanked independent reporters for uncovering the suspicious activity and bringing it to Miyares' attention.

“This could be identity theft, serial money laundering, or campaign finance abuse on a massive scale. It’s about time law enforcement dug into it,” NOVA Campaigns told Blaze News. “Americans deserve transparent elections and attributable donations that are made directly to federal campaigns. We support any investigation that seeks to confirm whether these donations are legitimate, or exposes the suspicion of widespread money laundering to campaigns.”

ActBlue did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News by the time of publication.



Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has reportedly raised over $200 million in one week. Harris’ campaign said that 66% of those donations were from first-time donors.

