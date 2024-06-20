'Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board': Trump excoriates former House Speaker Paul Ryan again

Former President Donald Trump is once again hammering former House Speaker Paul Ryan, suggesting that he should be removed from the Fox Corporation's board of directors.

"Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors. He's a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person. Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance. Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board - You don't need him," Trump declared, referring to Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch. "ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

'Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be.'

Ryan — who was Mitt Romney's running mate when Romney was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012 — has said that he opted to write-in his vote for president in 2020 and will do so again this year.

He has claimed that Trump put himself above the Constitution.

"Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox. Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He was the WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT Speaker of the House in its History. Fox will sink to the absolute bottom of the pack if Paul Ryan has anything to do with it!" Trump posted on Truth Social last month.

Last year, Trump declared in a post, "Paul Ryan is a loser, Mitt Romney could have won without him. I won twice, did much better the second time, and was 233 Wins out of 253 Races in the Midterms. Paul Ryan is destroying Fox, and couldn't get elected dogcatcher in the Republican Party!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!