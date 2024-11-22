Elon Musk hints at next massive media move that would make liberals' heads explode

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk hinted at his next media acquisition amid panic over low cable news ratings and a network sell-off.

Comcast announced that it would reshuffle its network offerings and sell off some brands, including MSNBC, its far-left progressive cable news outlet.

Musk responded to a post by Donald Trump Jr., who suggested that he should purchase the network.

"Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!" Trump Jr. wrote.

"How much does it cost?" responded Musk, who is estimated to be worth about $315.7 billion.

Musk then posted an oft-quoted joke about the bizarre nature of recent news developments.

"The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely," he said, adding a laughing emoji.

The reshuffling at Comcast led MSNBC to reportedly renegotiate a contract with "ratings Viagra" host Rachel Maddow and give her a pay cut of $5 million down from $30 million.

Critics of Musk have accused him of influencing the election by allowing what they perceive as misinformation to flourish on Twitter, which he purchased and renamed X. While left-wing criticism led to an exodus of advertisers on the platform initially, Musk declared victory when many of them decided to return to the popular application.

"Just want to say that we super appreciate major brands resuming advertising on our platform!" Musk replied.

