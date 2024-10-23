CNN pollster says blue wall is collapsing as independents turn against Harris, toward Trump

CNN poll analyst Harry Enten unearthed more data that showed the election could be swinging decisively toward former President Donald Trump just weeks before Election Day.

'This is the type of movement Donald Trump likes to see in the center of the electorate.'

Enten found that independent voters were slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris just as the Democrat was looking to shore up support.

“What do we know about independents, right? Center of the electorate. You go last time around, Joe Biden won these voters by 11 points," Enten explained. "You look at September of 2024, a month ago, Kamala Harris was up five points among independents. You look now, though, look at this. She’s only up by two points among a key bloc, center of the electorate, down nine points from where Biden was at the end of the 2020 campaign."

He went on to say the case against Kamala worsens when the focus centers on the battleground states.

"What is going on in those key battleground states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, the Great Lakes, that blue wall, right?” Enten continued.

“Joe Biden, last time around, won ’em by five points over Donald Trump. Look at where we are today," he said. "This is the type of movement Donald Trump likes to see in the center of the electorate, up by a point. Now, of course, that’s well within any margin of error, right? But again, it‘s the movement. It’s the trend."

Enten then pointed out that in the presidential elections since 1952, the candidates who won independents went on to win the election 15 times, while those who lost independents won the presidency only three times.

While not decisive, the trend of independents turning toward Trump is a very bad sign for Democrats.

Video of Enten's analysis from CNN can be viewed at his social media account.

