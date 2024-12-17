Father accused of setting house on fire with his 3 children inside

A Texas father accused of setting a house on fire with his three children inside has been charged with attempted murder.

Fulshear Police said a Nov. 6 house fire in the 31000 block of Eldorado Lane in the Polo Ranch Community led to the arrest of Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, who was charged with intentionally setting the fire while his three children were inside. Fulshear is about 40 minutes west of Houston.

'How evil do you have to be? He should never breathe free air again.'

Police said the suspect's extensive injuries sustained in the fire resulted in an extended stay in a hospital; he was released Thursday and taken to the Fort Bend County Jail, where he faces three counts of Attempted Murder.

Judge Argie Brame of the 434th Associate District Court set bond at $750,000 for each Attempted Murder charge, totaling $2.25 million, police added.

In the fire, two children managed to escape with minor injuries — but a 3-year-old was trapped inside, police said.

Officers heard faint sounds in the home, quickly entered through a bedroom window, and rescued the child, who was suffering from severe smoke inhalation, police said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital, received treatment, and has since been released, police said.

How are people reacting?

The police department's Facebook post about the arrest has attracted over 300 comments, with many of them praising police for rescuing the trapped child. Others expressed anger at the suspect:

"He deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail," one commenter said.

"How evil do you have to be? He should never breathe free air again. I really hope these kids are with someone who loves them and cares for them so they can heal," another user stated.

"How does this happen[?] How does someone become so twisted as to believe this is an acceptable behavior? How worthless does someone need to be?" another commenter wondered.

"Hope he rots in prison," another user wrote.

