FBI arrests man over alleged threat to slaughter Trump's Christian supporters: 'Conservative christan filth'

The FBI has arrested a Michigan man for allegedly threatening to murder conservative Christians if Donald Trump wins the election.

In a press release, the Justice Department said the FBI National Threat Operations Center received "an anonymous online threatening submission" on Nov. 2.

'Sissel said that he hated conservative Christians, who he enjoyed threatening.'

That message promised to attack Christians:

I shall carry out an attack against conservative christan, [sic] filth in the event trump wins the election. I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack

Officials reportedly traced the message via phone records and an IP address to 25-year-old Isaac Sissel.

Sissel is now charged with one count of making a threatening interstate communication. The crime is a felony that carries a five-year prison sentence if convicted.

When officials located Sissel, court documents show that he told authorities that he believes Trump is a grave threat that progressives and liberals have not sufficiently confronted, according to MLive. Sissel allegedly believes violence is necessary to stop Trump and his Christian supporters.

"Sissel ... stated that former President Trump was a threat, a 'piece of s***' that should have been assassinated, and that everything would be better if Trump was dead," the criminal complaint said. "Sissel said that he wouldn't kill Trump, but if he knew someone was going to assassinate Trump that it was his (Sissel's) duty to not intervene."

The criminal complaint also stated, "Sissel said that he hated conservative Christians, who he enjoyed threatening."

Sissel, moreover, reportedly told authorities that he "wouldn't rule out joining Antifa to protest" the election.

Officials reportedly connected Sissel to several social media accounts with ominous usernames highlighting his alleged intentions: "ShootUpTrumpRally," "PlanningToShootTrump," and "WillShootTrumpSoon."

Sissel appeared in federal court on Tuesday. A judge ordered him held without bond until a second hearing on Thursday.

