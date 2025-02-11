Female accused of DWI allegedly rear-ends truck, leaves it badly damaged. Cops don't need to travel far to nab suspect.

A female was accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning after Texas officials said she rear-ended a marked police vehicle.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said its Special Traffic Investigators responded at 2:44 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Railroad Drive in El Paso.

It turns out the crash involved a marked El Paso County Constable’s Office Patrol Unit from Precinct 1 and a black Audi A4.

Officials said the deputy from Precinct 1 was traveling northbound on Railroad Drive assisting with a call — and the patrol vehicle's emergency lights were activated, and it was moving at a "slower pace than normal traffic."

But officials said the Audi driver collided into the rear of the patrol vehicle, causing heavy rear-end damage to the patrol vehicle.

Image source: El Paso Co. (Texas) Sheriff's Office

Image source: El Paso Co. (Texas) Sheriff's Office

The deputy was taken to the University Medical Center for evaluation but was soon released and was doing well, officials said.

Kimberly Dominguez, 24, the driver of the Audi — which officials said sustained significant front-end damage — was placed under arrest for DWI with a bond set at $2,000. She also had an outstanding warrant for driving with no license, carrying a $375 bond, officials added.

“This crash underscores the risks that intoxicated drivers pose to law enforcement officers and the public," Sheriff Oscar Ugarte stated. "We remain committed to keeping our roads safe and holding those who drive under the influence accountable.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also warned drivers to make responsible decisions, designate a sober driver, and remain vigilant, especially around emergency vehicles with activated lights. Officials encouraged anyone who witnesses reckless or impaired driving to immediately report such instances.

