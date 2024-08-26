Florida firefighter and his wife allegedly had sex with teenager, police say

A firefighter and his wife have been arrested for allegedly forcing an underage person to have sex at their home in Riverview, Florida.

39-year-old Sascha Engel worked as a Fire Rescue lieutenant for Hillsborough County and his wife, 37-year-old Alyssa Engel, worked previously for the state attorney's office before they were arrested.

'This egregious violation of innocence is disgraceful and goes against every value we stand for.'

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that the Engels had a 16-year-old male visiting at their home overnight in March when they forced him to have sex with Alyssa Engel.

The teenager later told a trusted adult about the incident, and that adult went to the police.

When Alyssa Engel was interviewed by police, she allegedly admitted to walking around naked in front of the teenager but denied that anything else happened.

Both were charged with three counts each of unlawful sex with a minor.

The trial will be moved out of Hillsborough County to Polk County in order to avoid any conflict from Alyssa Engel's previous employment at the state attorney's office in Hillsborough County.

Sheriff Chad Chronister excoriated the couple in a statement about the arrests.

“It is both disgusting and deeply disappointing to see not one, but two adults join together to take advantage of a young child, especially when one of those adults is a trusted authority in our community,” he said. “This egregious violation of innocence is disgraceful and goes against every value we stand for in this community.”

Sascha Engel was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest.

On Friday, the Engels appeared in court, where a judge ordered a bail of $50k per count, which added up to $300k for the two.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they believe it was an isolated incident.

WFLA-TV published a news video report with video of the two in court.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!