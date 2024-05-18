Former teacher gets lengthy federal prison sentence for taking student out of state for illegal sexual acts, abusing minor 30 times

A former Arkansas teacher has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for taking a student out of state to engage in illegal sexual acts.

On Wednesday, United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced Heather Hare to 13 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of unlawful sexual activity. Hare had faced a maximum sentence of no less than 10 years in federal prison and up to life imprisonment.

Hare was also sentenced to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

Hare was indicted on Aug. 1, 2023, and charged with one count of interstate/foreign travel for prostitution/sexual activity by coercion and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Hare pleaded guilty in January, and the remaining charge was dismissed.

The 33-year-old woman had been a teacher at Bryant High School in Conway, Arkansas. She had taught Family Consumer Science classes until she resigned on April 1.

As Blaze News previously reported, Hare turned herself in at the Saline County Detention Center on the morning of April 14 after the Saline County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for arrest. Detectives suspected Hare of engaging in sexual misconduct with a student. She was initially charged with felony charges of first-degree sexual assault.

Investigators said that Hare met the student on his first day of senior year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas stated in a press release that Hare began "one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim," and eventually gave the minor her personal phone number. She also reportedly communicated with the student through Instagram and Snapchat.

She allegedly told the victim that she had a "dream" of them having sex. Hare later gave the student her home address.

Federal authorities determined that Hare and the student engaged in illicit sexual activity between 20 to 30 times throughout the 2021-2022 school term. The illegal sex acts reportedly took place at Hare's home, her vehicle, her classroom, and in parking lots at Bryant High School.

In April 2022, Hare was the sponsor and chaperone to a class field trip to Washington, D.C. During the school trip, Hare and the student engaged in unlawful sexual activity.

United States Attorney Jonathan Ross said of the child sexual abuse case, "Teachers who have sex with their minor students should take note of today’s sentence for Ms. Hare which reflects the consequences of abusing her position of trust and taking advantage of the vulnerability of this minor to repeatedly engage in unlawful sexual activity."

He added, "Our office will continue to hold accountable those who are in a position of trust that target children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, as evidenced by Judge Rudofsky sentencing Ms. Hare to 13 years in federal prison."

Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Alicia D. Corder of the Little Rock Field Office stated, "The FBI takes crimes against children very seriously. Today’s sentencing shows that the federal government will continuously work to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals who abuse their position of trust and authority to exploit children in our community."

