Harris campaign falsely states why Trump ends interview — but Dan Bongino quickly corrects the record

Radio host Dan Bongino issued a strong statement to fact-check a campaign account for Vice President Kamala Harris after it claimed former President Donald Trump ended an interview early because he was tired.

Bongino, who interviewed Trump on Friday, said the presidential candidate stayed longer than what was originally scheduled and had to leave because of other events that were planned for the day.

"Trump abruptly ends his live interview after it is reported that he is canceling interviews because he is 'exhausted': 'Off the record, I gotta get going,'" Kamala HQ posted on X.

"BULLS**T. He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards. You can shove this absolute bulls**t right up your a**," Bongino replied.

Harris and her campaign have been pushing the narrative that Trump is "exhausted" from the rigors of the election, citing a report from Politico.

'I’m not even tired. I’m exhilarated.'

While Trump has backed out or not committed to some interviews and events, he has kept a busy schedule during these last few weeks before Election Day. Through the end of October, Trump has eight events listed in multiple battleground states. In response, Trump's campaign has pointed out that Harris has done few interviews and solo events since being installed as the Democratic nominee.

"She's a loser. Today I was at 'Fox & Friends' at 7AM. I then went to two different other appearances. I then made about 15 phone calls. I’ve gone 48 days now without a rest. I’m not even tired. I’m exhilarated," Trump himself has said about the issue, further noting that he attended the Al Smith Dinner this week, while Harris skipped the event.



