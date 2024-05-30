Polling expert gives CNN host the cold, hard facts about Trump's trial — and the numbers don't look good for Democrats

It appears Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is not winning in the court of public opinion.

CNN data expert Harry Enten explained on Wednesday that Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump — over a hush-money payment that Bragg argues is a case of election interference — is not hurting Trump's perception among his fellow Americans.

'That Trump train that has been moving faster than it has ever been moved before in a general election doesn't show any signs of slowing down.'

Citing two Quinnipiac University polls, one taken before the trial began and a second taken last week, Enten said the share of Americans who believe Trump is guilty of illegal conduct remains the same at 46%.

But a second metric actually suggests the trial has helped Trump.

"The percentage of Americans who think that the charges are very serious, in fact, dropped from 40% to a little bit more than 35% during the course of this trial," Enten noted.

The fact that Americans are not turning against Trump raises an interesting question: Why not?

Democrats and the media, after all, have dedicated a serious chunk of their energy over the last year to highlighting Trump's legal woes. Wouldn't that at least move the needle a little in their favor?

As it turns out, Americans just don't care about Trump's legal problems as much as they care about their own, Enten explained — like the economy, inflation, and immigration.

"What we see is Americans' minds aren't changing, and a big reason why Americans' minds aren't changing is, at this particular point, they are tuned out of the conversation," Enten said.

"At this particular point, that Trump train that has been moving faster than it has ever been moved before in a general election doesn't show any signs of slowing down, despite the criminal indictments against him, despite the fact that this case in New York is now going to the jury," he added.

While the trial itself appears to have had little impact on the public, it remains to be seen how the verdict will impact the election.

A guilty verdict could help Trump by aiding the perception that he was unfairly targeted to help President Joe Biden win re-election. On the other hand, because less than a majority of Americans believe the charges are "very serious," an acquittal is not likely to have an impact one way or the other.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!