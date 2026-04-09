High school student says teens lured, kidnapped, burned, battered, and forced him to drink alcohol — over a girl

Four Texas teens kidnapped a high school student and tortured him after a dispute over a girl, police records say.

The Houston Chronicle identified the suspects — all 17-year-olds — as Jose Rojas-Alvarado, Oscar Armando Santiago-Martinez, Angel Lemus-Perez, and Carlos Roberto Oliva-Villeda.

The affidavit said the suspects threatened to kill the alleged victim and harm his family and friends if he contacted the police about the reported encounter.

Court records show that all four suspects have been charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity — both first-degree felonies.

Citing an arrest warrant, KVUE-TV reported that the alleged victim departed Del Valle High School with three of the four suspects and went to a nearby gas station on Feb. 19.

The alleged victim told police that the suspects — whom he had been friendly with for approximately two years — invited him to go and get food, the affidavit said.

However, the affidavit also said the suspects drove past the restaurant and instead drove the alleged victim to Rojas-Alvarado's home, where the student said he had previously visited.

The alleged victim told investigators that he and the suspects were in the garage of the home talking for about an hour and a half before they instructed him to sit in a chair in the middle of the room, where he had his hands and legs restrained with duct tape, according to the affidavit.

"Two of the suspects left, with Rojas-Alvarado returning with a gun," KVUE reported. "He then allegedly pressed the gun to the victim's head and told him not to move as the other suspects began restraining him in the chair with duct tape."

The affidavit said the suspects took turns hitting the alleged victim with aluminum baseball bats, belts, and a walking cane while Rojas-Alvarado held him at gunpoint.

Police said the alleged victim told them that Lemus-Perez heated a box cutter with a lighter and pressed it against his chest, while Rojas-Alvarado forced him to drink from a bottle of clear alcohol.

The alleged victim informed investigators that Rojas-Alvarado threatened to cut off his toe with the box cutter if he didn't drink the alcohol from the bottle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Rojas-Alvarado grabbed a chainsaw and a machete while the suspects threatened to cut off his body parts. However, the alleged victim said Rojas-Alvarado was unsuccessful in starting the chainsaw.

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The purported victim said Rojas-Alvarado told him he was being beaten and tortured for talking to his girlfriend, the affidavit revealed. The alleged victim said Rojas-Alvarado ordered him to stay away from his girlfriend.

The affidavit said the suspects threatened to kill the alleged victim and harm his family and friends if he contacted the police about the reported encounter.

The alleged victim told investigators that Rojas-Alvarado deleted his and the other suspects' contact information from the teen's phone, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the suspects cut the alleged victim loose from the chair and then dropped him off at an unknown location.

KVUE reported that police obtained a search warrant and discovered evidence at the residence of Rojas-Alvarado that corroborated the alleged victim's claims.

According to KVUE, police noticed contusions and redness on the alleged victim's thigh consistent with blunt force trauma, as well as irregular marks on his chest, back, and abdomen.

During follow-up interviews with detectives, Santiago-Martinez, Lemus-Perez, and Oliva-Villeda admitted to planning the alleged attack a week prior and then coordinating and carrying out the purported confrontation, KVUE stated.

KVUE reported that Santiago-Martinez and Oliva-Villeda confessed to threatening, beating, and holding a toy gun to the head of the alleged victim.

The four suspects were arrested.

The Del Valle Independent School District provided the following statement to KEYE-TV:

Del Valle ISD is aware of the reports of an off-campus incident that resulted in the arrests of former DVISD students. The incident is being actively investigated by the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The district does not have further information at this time. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor this incident. We will always communicate with the school community when there are impacts to the school environment.

J’Kaideon Mitchell, a student at Del Valle High School, told KEYE, "I thought it was insane, especially at our school. It's just crazy how strong that person would have to be to report it and just stay alive, honestly."

The investigation is ongoing.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.