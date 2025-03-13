HS student physically attacks teacher in classroom; student — a minor — is arrested; teacher hospitalized

A Northern California high school student physically attacked a teacher in a classroom Monday afternoon, school district officials said, after which the student — a minor — was arrested, and the teacher was hospitalized.

Officers with the Danville Police Department reported to Monte Vista High School just after 1 p.m. for a report of an assault on a teacher, KTVU-TV reported.

'We will ensure appropriate consequences will be administered to the student.'

The teacher was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, the station said, adding that the condition of the unnamed teacher was not clear.

Police said after an initial investigation, a minor student suspected of being involved in the assault was taken into custody and booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall, KTVU reported.

Officials did not indicate the student's age or grade, the station added.

Police had no additional details to share and said the investigation is ongoing, KTVU noted.

KNTV-TV reported that San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack sent the following letter to the community:

We are writing to inform you of a troubling incident that occurred today on campus at Monte Vista High School.



This afternoon, during lunch, a Monte Vista student physically assaulted one of their teachers in the classroom. San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District (SRVFPD) and Danville Police responded immediately and the staff member was transported to the hospital for medical care. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not sharing their name at this time. The student responsible for the assault was identified and removed from campus. We are cooperating with Danville Police in their investigation, and we will ensure appropriate consequences will be administered to the student in accordance with our policies and provisions of the Education Code. The safety of our students and our staff is a top priority and any unsafe or dangerous conduct will not be tolerated at Monte Vista or at any school in SRVUSD.



We understand that hearing about this incident may be disturbing for our students, staff, and our community. We want to remind you that each of our schools has options for students to receive counseling support, and we encourage you to reach out to your Principal if you feel your student could benefit from speaking with someone.



This incident does not define the exceptional character and conduct of our student body at Monte Vista and SRVUSD. As a community, we share a collective responsibility to care for one another and ensure that SRVUSD is a place where everyone is physically and emotionally safe.



If you have any questions, please contact communications@srvusd.net.

