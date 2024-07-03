Illegal crossings at northern border shatter record as Biden admin boasts 40% drop in encounters at southern border: Report

According to Department of Homeland Security data obtained by the New York Post, illegal crossings at the northern border in June reached a record high.



The Post reported that roughly 3,600 individuals illegally crossed into the United States from Canada in June, breaking last month's record.

In all of fiscal year 2022, illegal crossings at the northern border totaled 2,238, jumping to 10,021 in 2023, according to Customs and Border Protection data. In just the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, illegal northern border crossings have reached roughly 16,400, including the Post's latest reporting.

President Joe Biden announced an executive order in early June, which the administration claimed would go a long way toward cracking down on illegal entries. The action would bar individuals who attempt to unlawfully enter the country between ports of entry at the southern border, but only after the number of encounters averages 2,500 or more over a seven-day period. The order includes many exceptions, including for unaccompanied minors, those experiencing medical emergencies, and victims of a "severe form" of trafficking. Illegal immigrants who claim asylum at a port of entry or use the administration's CBP One app will not be barred from entry.

The Biden administration has touted its efforts to create additional so-called "lawful pathways" for illegal aliens to come to the U.S. Less than a month after announcing the new executive action, the administration's DHS reported more than a 40% drop in encounters at the southwest border. However, that estimate does not include gotaways or those who used the CBP One app.

The Post recently reported that the Biden administration allowed more than 100,000 illegal aliens to enter the country in June.

A Border Patrol source at the northern border told the news outlet that Biden's executive order "doesn't affect us."

"Family units are getting released, and singles are sent to detention for adjudication," the source told the Post.

Jon Feere, director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, previously told Blaze News, "Everything the Biden administration has done on immigration has been explicitly designed to undermine enforcement of the nation's immigration laws, and the result has been an unprecedented explosion in illegal immigration."

Feere added, "In order to put an end to the lawlessness, the executive branch would have to dramatically ramp up arrests and deportations of illegal aliens and invoke serious consequences for border-crossers and companies that hire them."

