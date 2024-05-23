Illegal immigrant from Turkey is shocked at how easy it is to enter the US

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is so apparent that even illegal immigrants are shocked at how easy it is to enter the U.S. outside the legal ports of entry, to the point where they are concerned about criminals being able to enter the country without any issues.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin interviewed a man from Turkey who illegal crossed into the San Diego Sector, near Jacumba Hot Springs.

The man said he paid a Mexican cartel $10,000 to be able to cross through their territory on the Mexican side of the border.

'Rejected for visa multiple times so just decided to walk across illegally.'

"In fact, America people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don't know. Okay, I'm good, but how if they're not good? How if they're killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that," the man warned. "Like, no security check, no background check."

"You're worried about who is crossing the border?" Melugin asked.

"Yes, yes, yes. Of course, because people are not normal," the man replied.

When it was noted how the men had enough money to go through the visa process to legally enter, Melugin said they had applied but were denied multiple times, so they decided to take advantage of the open border.

"That’s exactly what they did. Told me that on camera as well. Rejected for visa multiple times so just decided to walk across illegally [and] was stunned at how easy it was," Melugin explained.

The San Diego Sector is now the epicenter of the border crisis. Due to a combination of security efforts in Texas and northern Mexico, illegal immigrants are being funneled toward the West Coast portion of the southern border. Prior to the San Diego Sector, the Tucson Sector in Arizona was the main entry point at the border.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector have encountered nearly 223,000 illegal immigrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

