Israel urges Palestinians to evacuate Rafah as it prepares for a ground operation in Hamas stronghold

Israel is reportedly preparing to launch a massive ground operation inside Rafah — a city in southern Gaza where an estimated 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter. The Israeli army has urged Palestinians to get out of the city for their safety, according to Fox News Digital.

Israel's Defense Forces ordered Palestinians to get out of Rafah, signaling an imminent ground operation. After seven months of war against Hamas and its allies, the Israeli army insisted that Rafah was the last significant Hamas stronghold. It also stated that it was imperative to clear Rafah to defeat the terrorist organization.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said that around 100,000 people in Rafah were ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi.

The IDF posted to X Monday morning, writing: "The IDF has expanded the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza."

"This expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals, tents and increased amounts of food, water, medication and additional supplies. In accordance with the approval of the government, an ongoing situation assessment will guide the gradual movement of civilians in the specified areas in eastern Rafah, to the humanitarian area."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was reportedly informed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the Jewish state was left with no choice but to act after Hamas took responsibility for a deadly attack near Rafah that killed four Israeli soldiers.

Israel's imminent offensive in Rafah comes after international partners, including the CIA, have failed to broker a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to carry out a military operation in Rafah, though it is expected to start as a "limited scope operation," according to reports.

As Israel prepares for a ground operation, the IDF posted to X on Sunday, writing: "A Hamas command and control center located in central Gaza at an active @UNRWA location was precisely struck by IAF fighter jets."

"The location served as a staging ground for multiple attacks on IDF troops and humanitarian aid distribution efforts as well as a weapons supply facility for Hamas terrorists. Hamas intentionally positioned the command and control position in this location to jeopardize the Gazan civilians taking refuge there."

It is uncertain if Israel and Hamas plan to start up more ceasefire talks amid the imminent ground assault.

