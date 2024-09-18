JD Vance humiliates NYT, rips left for inflammatory rhetoric in wake of assassination attempts on Trump

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance made two separate campaign stops on Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, during which he eviscerated Democrats and their corporate media allies.



Vance took questions from adversarial reporters, including a New York Times correspondent who brought up a recent comment the senator made about Haitian immigrants apparently eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. The media has repeatedly argued that Vance made up the allegations, while the senator has maintained that his constituents were the ones who initially reported the claims.

'That is bullying on an industrial scale.'

During the Wisconsin rally, Vance called on the Times reporter to read out his question.

“This is the New York Times, so don’t hold it against them,” Vance stated.

The reporter responded, “The paper of record, New York Times.” He continued by setting up his question, noting that it would be about Springfield.

“You’ve said, regardless of what the exact precise facts are here, it’s worth it to make the larger point of a town overrun by immigration,” the reporter said.

Vance corrected the Times reporter, “I didn’t say regardless of the precise facts. I said, you have to listen to what people are saying, right? The media has tried to say now for days that I’ve made up this story. I haven’t made up anything. I’ve just listened to people who are telling me these things.”

“That’s the point,” the reporter replied. “Your willingness to shine a light on issues you see as important. And I’m wondering if you know where your line is on that. What’s something you’re willing not to say in order to make a point that is important to you?”

Vance responded to the inquiry with a smile while his supporters at the rally booed the reporter.

“It’s a question for him, not the crowd,” the Times reporter snapped at attendees.

Vance answered, “What I wouldn’t say is that the New York Times is a respectable paper. That’s one thing I wouldn’t be willing to say.”

“All kidding aside,” the senator continued, “if one person had called me and said, ‘I’m seeing this in Springfield,’ we maybe let that pass. When four, five, six, seven people are telling me they see something in Springfield, and on top of it, that there are certain people who refuse to listen to them, who refuse to take their concerns seriously, that’s when it’s my job as a United States senator to listen to my constituents.”

During the same rally, a CBS News reporter asked Vance if he had “a responsibility to fact-check” the claims made by his constituents.

“I think the media has a responsibility to fact-check the residents of Springfield, not lie about it,” Vance rebutted.

The crowd responded with overwhelming applause to the senator’s remarks.

Vance torched members of the media for only showing up to fact-check the residents about the pet-eating claims after ignoring locals’ longtime concerns about the impact the immigration crisis has had on the housing shortage and the rising cost of car insurance in the area.

“They talk about the pet story, and that’s all the American media wants to talk about,” Vance explained. “And, of course, the American media goes into Springfield, dives in, harasses everybody who dares to complain about the condition of the town. That is not journalism, and that is not seeking the truth. That is bullying on an industrial scale. And I think the media ought to be ashamed of itself.”

Vance also held a rally in Sparta, Michigan, on Tuesday. During his speech, he torched the left and its media allies for spreading inflammatory rhetoric about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, arguing that their hateful remarks fueled the recent assassination attempts against the former president.

“Don’t lecture Donald Trump about softening his rhetoric after two people tried to kill him. It’s ridiculous. Tell Kamala Harris. Tell Joe Biden. Tell of her surrogates who are saying things like, ‘Donald Trump needs to be eliminated.’ They need to cut that crap out,” Vance remarked.

During a recent stop in Atlanta, Georgia, Vance addressed the most recent assassination attempt against Trump. He called on Democrats to stop calling the former president a fascist.

“If you tell the American people that this person is the end of democracy, if you tell the American people that this person needs to be eliminated, most of them — thank God — are gonna ignore you, but some crazy person is going to take matters into their own hands and actually listen to the crazy rhetoric that you’re putting out there,” Vance said.

“You know the big difference between conservatives and liberals? No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months. And two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down their rhetoric,” he stated.