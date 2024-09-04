Joe Scarborough: Media is too concerned about 'being objective' toward Trump

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough vented against the rest of the mainstream media on Wednesday because he believes they are too worried about "being objective" toward former President Donald Trump to relay the true threat he is to the United States.

Scarborough joined the chorus of Democrats who are trying to make a scandal out of Trump visiting Arlington National Cemetery last week at the request of the Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the Abbey Gate bombing during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Scarborough's claim runs counter to real data that proves the opposite is true.

"I mean, the shocking statements come every day, and not surprising, but still shocking, what he says. And, you know, in even Arlington, you’ve seen major newspaper outlets talk about, well, how will this impact Kamala Harris and the issue of Afghanistan? ... and [Trump] just acts like a brute and, you know, desecrates Arlington," Scarborough said.

Scarborough lamented that the media still does not know how to properly cover Trump despite him being in presidential politics for over nine years.

"They still are engaging, even at this late hour, in moral relativism and saying, ‘Yeah, but, yeah, but.’ And again, they just — again, they have — they just don’t know how to put it in proper perspective because, as I said yesterday, they are so concerned about being objective that they’re treating this race like it was 1996 Clinton versus Dole or 2004 Bush versus Kerry," he continued. "And they’re objective, and I put that word in quotes, their objectivity actually is not objective at all. It ends up playing to Donald Trump’s advantage every day because they are so numbed by the hate, the hate speech that is spewed out of his mouth for the past nine years."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Scarborough's claim runs counter to real data that proves the opposite is true. Just this year, the Media Research Center found negative news coverage of Trump was nearly 90%: "In just four weeks, these newscasts aired 158 negative statements (excluding partisan comments) about the former President, compared to just 19 positive comments, for a good press/bad press score of 89% negative."

In contrast, the MRC found network coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris to be overwhelmingly positive since she was picked to replace President Joe Biden in the upcoming election: "Not only has Harris received 66% more airtime than former President Donald Trump, but the spin of Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84%) than any other major party nominee, even as Trump’s coverage has been nearly entirely hostile."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!