Kamala Harris a no-show for running mate Tim Walz's DNC speech, watches from hotel room instead: Report

Kamala Harris was notably absent during running mate Tim Walz's speech at the DNC on Wednesday night, reportedly preferring to watch from her hotel room in Chicago instead.

"The vice president was not in the arena tonight to watch her running mate, Tim Walz, give his big speech," said a CNN reporter shortly after Walz's speech concluded. "She was watching from her hotel room here in downtown Chicago."

According to the CNN chyron, Harris called Walz before the speech and encouraged him to "enjoy the moment."

Other reports from the outlet indicated that Harris skipped the DNC on Wednesday to finalize her acceptance speech, noting that Harris has never been among Democrats' "master speechmakers" and that she views her speech on Thursday night as an opportunity to reintroduce herself to Americans who may not know her well.

Blaze News reached out to Harris' campaign for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row that Harris absented herself from the convention meant to gin up enthusiasm for her 2024 presidential campaign, which formally began only a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Harris left Chicago with Walz and traveled about 90 miles north to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where they addressed a crowd of some 15,000 supporters.

"This is where it’s at," Walz told the Milwaukee crowd, even as the DNC continued apace in Chicago.

After the rally at Fiserv, Harris invited the crowd to stay and watch the evening's DNC events on the Jumbotron. However, most of the attendees dispersed after the rally and did not stay for the watch party.

While Wisconsin is a key swing state that Harris will likely need to carry in November to win the presidency, the trip to Milwaukee meant that Harris was not present in Chicago as Democrat former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, gave speeches Tuesday night to promote Harris' candidacy.

The New York Post characterized Harris' absence on Tuesday as "an obvious snub" of the Obamas. The Post further described a possible "rift" among Democrats more generally.

Moreover, the DNC is officially only four days long, and with Harris elsewhere on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, she will have missed roughly half of it.

On Monday, Harris briefly took the stage to greet supporters and to stand alongside Joe and Jill Biden, who likewise spoke. She is expected to be at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night to give the final speech of the 2024 DNC.

