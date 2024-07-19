Ocasio-Cortez says anti-Biden Democrats want to secretly cut Kamala Harris from ticket too: 'That's bulls***!'

Socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York excoriated Democrats for leaking anonymous comments to derail the Biden campaign while not admitting they want to jettison Vice President Kamala Harris as well.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments in a video she posted to her social media account on Thursday.

"I'm gonna say what a lot of these folks aren't saying. I'm just gonna say it," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave, that they will support Kamala, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken. And I'm gonna say that because if they're gonna come out and say all their little things on background, off the record, but they're not gonna be fully honest, I'm gonna be honest for them," she continued.

"I'm in these rooms. I see what they say in conversations," Ocasio-Cortez added. "A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the full ticket."

She floated a conspiracy theory that Republicans were plotting to steal the election through the Supreme Court.

She went to call out those Democrats who didn't admit in public that they wanted to get rid of Harris on the ticket as well.

"That's bulls***! If you have an opinion, say it with your chest, and say it in public!" she added.

"I want to put all my cards out on the table because I don't know what's going to happen," she added earlier in the video.

Ocasio-Cortez had previously defended Biden and said the issue of his candidacy was settled because he had come out and decided that he was staying in the race.

"I have spoken with him extensively, he made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he's in this race. The matter is closed," she said at the time.

“Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him," she added.

Despite her defense, the pressure against Biden had only increased after former President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

The complete video was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

