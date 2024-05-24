Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin to undergo procedure Friday evening

UPDATE posted at 9:49 p.m. EST:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's procedure was "successful," the Pentagon announced on Friday night.

"Tonight, at approximately 6 p.m. ET, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underwent a successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his bladder issue at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours," a statement from Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder noted.

"During that period, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks assumed the functions and duties of the secretary of defense and served as the acting secretary of defense. Secretary Austin subsequently resumed his functions and duties as the secretary of defense at 8:25 p.m. ET and has returned home," the statement notes.

Original story below:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to undergo a procedure on Friday, the Pentagon noted in a statement.

The deputy defense secretary was slated to take on the role of acting defense secretary during the procedure, the statement noted.

'The secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure.'

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will undergo a scheduled, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his previously reported bladder issue at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this evening," the statement from Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder notes.

"The secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure, so Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume the functions and duties of the secretary of defense and serve as the acting secretary of defense," the statement notes.



Austin underwent a prostatectomy late last year.

This year he was admitted to Walter Reed on January 1 and remained there for some time before being released later that month.

He was admitted to Walter Reed again the next month.

"Secretary Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 11 with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery. His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care. His diagnostic evaluation identified the cause of his bladder issue and it was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Feb. 12," Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut noted in a statement that was included in a February 13 Pentagon press release. "The bladder issue was not related to his cancer diagnosis and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis."

