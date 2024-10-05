Man gets bashed in the head while he's helping 2 teens with flat tire, pair takes off, and harrowing police chase follows

Police in Palestine, Texas, said officers responded to the 100 block of Crockett Road just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault, and a victim told police he was struck in the head while trying to help two people with a flat tire there.

The victim added to police that the suspects left the scene in a white pickup. Palestine is about 100 miles west of Waco.

Soon officers noticed a white GMC pickup with a flat tire traveling on East Park Avenue near Crockett Road. Officers pulled over the driver, but police said that as they approached the vehicle's door, the driver sped away.

The vehicle continued to evade officers for nearly four miles, police said, until it crashed at the intersection of West Carolina and North Conway Streets.

The driver — later identified as 18-year-old Kevin Mancera of Palestine — fled the crash on foot, police said. The passenger — 19-year-old Sedonta Lyles of Palestine — was ejected during the crash, police said, adding that emergency medical services were called to the scene to treat Lyles. Police said Lyles was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Police said Mancera was located and detained a short time later.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located in the driver compartment a Glock handgun that had been altered with an automatic switch and also was reported stolen, police said. Officers also located in the passenger compartment an AR-15-style pistol. Police said spent shell casings were found on Lyles that match the pistol's caliber.

Both Lyles and Mancera were taken to the Anderson County jail where they were booked for possession of prohibited weapons, theft of a firearm, and unlawful carrying weapons, police said, adding that Mancera also was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

According to KETK-TV, Mancera was being held on a $275,000 bond, and Lyles was being held on a $175,000 bond. Police said additional charges are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

