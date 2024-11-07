Military draft agency amplifies Democrats' Trump-Hitler narrative with profane social media post

The federal government agency tasked with managing the military draft database reshared a profane social media post, amplifying Democrats' narrative likening President-elect Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.



The New York Post reported that the Biden-Harris administration's Selective Service System shared an X post on Wednesday suggesting that with the re-election of Trump, the United States is headed toward a mandatory military draft.

'We are investigating this incident.'

The original post, written by a user going by the name "SloJoe," read, "For all you stupid f***s out there that still believe military service will be voluntary. Remember Germany 1936."

The post apparently referred to Hitler's decision in March 1935 to reinstate military conscription in Germany, directly violating the Treaty of Versailles. A year later, Hitler ordered 3,000 German troops to occupy the Rhineland, a demilitarized region of the country bordering France.

A CBS News report pointed out the agency's vulgar repost, stating, "What's going on with the @SSS_gov X account?"

The post remained on the agency's page for more than an hour before it was removed, according to the New York Post.

In June, Trump accused the Washington Post of coming "up with the ridiculous idea" that he would "call for Mandatory Military Service."

"The Story is completely untrue. In fact, I never even thought of that idea," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Under U.S. law, nearly all men between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register with the Selective Service System.

The agency's website states, "While there is currently no draft, registration with the Selective Service System is the most publicly visible program during peacetime that ensures operational readiness in a fair and equitable manner."

The Selective Service System's recent social media blunder follows a wave of repeated claims from the left that Trump is a "fascist."

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that Trump's Madison Square Garden rally echoed a 1939 Nazi rally at the same venue. Walz claimed there was a "direct parallel" between the two events.

The Selective Service System released a statement on Thursday addressing the repost.

It read, "Yesterday an inappropriate X post related to a mandatory draft was reposted on the Selective Service Agency's X account. We are investigating this incident to determine how this happened and are proactively taking steps to prevent this from happening in the future. The reposted content was removed when we became aware of it. The content of the repost in no way reflects the views of the Selective Service System."

Responding to the agency's statement, one X user wrote, "Sounds to me like a DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] hire."

"We want a name and notice of their termination. Better cut them loose now instead of waiting until January," another user responded.