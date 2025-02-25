Federal security agents had chat groups about sex changes, bizarre fetishes as part of DEI commitment: Report

The National Security Agency's stated aim is to "provide intelligence support to military operations through our signals intelligence activities," while also ensuring that American military communications and data remain "out of the hands of our adversaries."

It appears, however, that intelligence employees at the Pentagon agency had other priorities under the previous administration — namely engaging in yearslong discussions about their genitals, sex-change mutilations, and fetishes on a chat system intended for government work.

One active NSA employee and one former employee provided Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman of the Manhattan Institute's City Journal with logs of obscene chats that took place within channels on the NSA's Intelink messaging program.

Chat logs dating back two years reportedly show a fascination among employees with male sex-change mutilations, in which patients' penises are cut off and the remains are manipulated into mock vaginas.

"Mine is everything," one NSA employee stated. "I've found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well."

Another intelligence official tasked with making the country safer reportedly bragged that his sex-change mutilation enabled him to "wear leggings or bikinis without having to wear a gaff under it."

Other NSA employees apparently discussed their kinks and the costly procedures they underwent in order to masquerade as members of the opposite sex.

'At least we know what they did last week.'

According to the NSA sources, the obscene chats — which included explicit sexual discussions about orgies and urination fetishes — were the product of activists' transformation of non-straight "employee resource groups" into opportunities to "turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties." These efforts were legitimized as part of the agency's commitment to DEI.

Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone told Congress in October 2021 that the agency had 11 employee resource groups, which he engaged "directly to hear their concerns and ideas on making NSA a more inclusive workplace."

The source currently employed at the NSA told City Journal that the non-straight resource groups "spent all day" recruiting fellow travelers and holding meetings with titles such as "Ally Awareness," "Pride," and "Transgender Community Inclusion" and did so with the blessing of the NSA leadership, which maintained that DEI was "not only mission-critical, but mission-imperative."

NSA appeared to go all in on DEI.

In 2023, House Republicans obtained a leaked glossary of DEI terms that had apparently been circulated within the NSA, which hinted at the agency's ideological capture under the previous administration.

The glossary was saturated with leftist presumptions and biases. For instance, the glossary characterized capitalism as an "unequal market system of production and consumption"; claimed "structural racism" is a "feature of the social, economic, and political systems in which we all exist"; and suggested that the popular recognition that normalcy means embracing one's biological sex "feeds into a system of oppression that privileges cisgender individuals and denies equality to transgender people."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said of City Journal's findings, "This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable."

"These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with," continued Gabbard. "Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

Elon Musk noted, "Well ... at least we know what they did last week."

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre tweeted, "The US security state was operating a troon chat room so employees could hook up and recruit."

