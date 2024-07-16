Photojournalist at major news outlet warns that overuse of iconic Trump image is 'dangerous'

A photojournalist at a major news outlet is reportedly afraid that the iconic image of former President Donald Trump after the assassination attempt is "dangerous" because it's being used too much.

The comments were included in a report from Axios that also collected concerns from other photojournalists about the use of the photo.

Law enforcement officials have not released any conclusions about the possible motivation of the alleged shooter.

The image from Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci shows Trump surrounded by Secret Service members with blood streaming down his face from his ear and a defiant fist in the air while a large U.S. flag flutters in the wind above him.

It went immediately viral on social media and showed up instantly on T-shirts sold around the world.

The report from Aïda Amer said that multiple photographers worried privately that the stunning image could turn into "photoganda," a mash-up of the words "photograph" and "propaganda." None of them spoke on the record for fear of losing work if their thoughts were known openly.

The report quoted a photographer from a mainstream news outlet who said the "amount that publications have been using Evan's photo is kind of free PR for Trump in a way, and it's dangerous for media organizations to keep sharing that photo despite how good it is."

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford was also carrying a GoPro camera during the incident and captured his movement toward the dais as Secret Service officers surrounded the former president.

Photographers also complained that with all the hours they put into their job, they likely make less than minimum wage.

Another freelance editorial photographer said that the crowd at the rally started screaming at the media and flipping them the middle finger after Trump was shot.

