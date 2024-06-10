Police chief outraged after illegal alien allegedly causes car crash that killed mother and daughter in Michigan

A police chief has voiced outrage after a man with "no legal status" in the United States allegedly caused a car crash in southeastern Michigan that claimed the lives of two women.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jose Medina-Hernandez, 33, was driving a box truck southbound on M-53 in Shelby Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. Suddenly, Medina-Hernandez allegedly ran into a Buick Verano, triggering a series of car crashes involving at least two other vehicles, a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

In the Buick Verano were two women, 63-year-old Crystal Brunn and her 88-year-old mother, Nancy Richmond. Both died as a result of the crash, though whether they died immediately is unclear.

Medina-Hernandez was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. About a mile stretch of M-53 also had to be closed for hours that day to process the scene and tend to the victims.

Medina-Hernandez was later charged with two counts of moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor offense that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond. No other court dates in connection with the case have yet been scheduled.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the responsible party is held accountable for their actions in this incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless loss," said a statement from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Several local media outlets have described Medina-Hernandez as a resident of Westland, another Detroit suburb. The press release from the prosecutor's office made no mention of Medina-Hernandez's immigration status. However, an investigation later determined that he is actually an illegal alien, though his country of origin has not yet been reported.

"I am distraught over the fact that the suspect, Jose Eugenio Median-Hernandez (sic) was found to have no legal status in the country," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said in a statement.

Shelide claimed that the accident was "definitely ... preventable." He also extended his condolences to Brunn and Richmond's loved ones.

According to WWJ, ICE has been contacted about Medina-Hernandez's case.

