Republicans flip 3rd US Senate seat, this time in Montana

Republican candidate Tim Sheehy won the election for Montana's U.S. Senate seat early Wednesday, defeating three-term Democratic incumbent Jon Tester.

Sheehy secured 53% of the vote while Tester earned only 45.2% of the vote, according to Politico.

Tester has served in the Senate for three terms since 2006, winning each election by slim margins. While Tester is a Democrat, Montana is known to be a ruby-red state that Trump-endorsed Sheehy had long been projected to win.

"THANK YOU, MONTANA!!" Sheehy said in a post on X. "We The People made our voices heard, we completed our mission, and now we will secure our children’s future and save America together!!"

Montana was one of the Senate races thought to guarantee Republicans an electoral edge to regain control of the Senate. So far, Republicans have flipped West Virginia and Ohio, securing the GOP's Senate majority.

As Election Day approached, Tester and other vulnerable Democratic senators like Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania made an effort to moderate their positions and distance themselves from the Democratic Party.

Tester's campaign emphasized points of bipartisanship and even aired an ad called "Republicans for Tester" that featured legislative accomplishments that former President Donald Trump signed off on.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!