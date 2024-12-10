School district, Mexican Consulate partner up to help illegal aliens deal with ICE — cancel meeting after backlash

A school district in Washington state had partnered with the local Mexican Consulate to offer illegal aliens tips about dealing with ICE and other law enforcement agents and canceled the informational event after a groundswell of opposition sprung up on social media.

On Friday, Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of a message that appeared to promote an event at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, Washington, a city of nearly 40,000 residents just 15 miles or so north of Seattle. The event promised recipients that they would "learn how to prepare for immigration raids."

'ICE can just show up at the meeting.'

In effect, this message as well as a flyer appeared to invite illegal aliens living in and around the Edmonds School District to gather at the high school, funded by taxpayers, and meet with various officials — including a representative from the Mexican Consulate — who would inform them about their "rights when approached, detained or incarcerated by police or immigration agents."

Curtis Campbell, communications director for the district, further explained that the event would have mirrored those previously presented by the Shoreline Police Department, offering guidance about immigration documents, attending school, and finding childcare, ostensibly in the event of family separation.

The district also noted that it was not paying the speakers, just providing the facility, the Post Millennial said.

The event was scheduled to be held on December 17. However, officials canceled it after some on social media allegedly responded with "threats and harassment," according to FOX 13.

"We believe it is in the best interest of families and staff to not hold the event at this time," Campbell stated, the Lynnwood Times reported.

The germane "threats and harassment" appear to be little more than online jokes. "Happy hunting everyone," read one response flagged by various outlets. "ICE can just show up at the meeting," read another anodyne post.

Despite the seemingly harmless nature of the comments, local activists were taking no chances.

"This type of rhetoric is polarizing and harmful," wailed Melissa Rubio, the deputy director of One America, an immigration nonprofit.

"We are facing a very unfriendly federal administration that has already promised harm to immigrant communities," she continued, referring to the impending second Trump administration. "One of the first steps for people to protect themselves and their families is to know their rights."

Even FOX 13 lamented that the district had canceled its "one and only 'Know Your Rights' session" designed to provide "critical information" to families in need.

Since federal law forbids school districts from inquiring about a student's immigration status, it is difficult to ascertain just how many district students and their families might be affected by "immigration raids."

Rubio suggested that the entire Washington economy largely depends on illegal immigrants providing manual labor at a cut rate: "If we deport every immigrant in this state, who will work in our restaurants, clean our hospitals, or pick the food we eat? Immigrants are invaluable to our economy and our communities."

The Shoreline Police Department did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

