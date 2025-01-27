Senate confirms Trump's treasury pick

The Senate voted Monday to confirm Scott Bessent, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Treasury Department.

Bessent secured his confirmation in a 68-29 vote, making him the fourth member of Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed.

Bessent first advanced out of the Senate Finance Committee with a 16-11 vote. After his nomination passed the committee, the Senate voted 67-23 for cloture to move to the final confirmation vote.

"As Treasury Secretary, I’m committed to eliminating income taxes, replacing them with a fair consumption tax, and adopting a gold-backed currency," Bessent said in a Monday post on X following his confirmation. "We’ll erase debt, restore financial privacy, and unlock new technologies for a prosperous future. The golden age starts now."

The hedge fund billionaire sailed through his confirmation with bipartisan support, similar to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Other nominees are expected to have a much narrower confirmation, like that of Pete Hegseth, who was confirmed to serve as secretary of defense on Friday after Vice President JD Vance cast the tiebreaking vote.

Some of the most contested nominees will be in the hot seat this week, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying on Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt to secure his spot heading the Department of Health and Human Services.

Tulsi Gabbard, who was tapped to serve as director of national intelligence, and Trump's FBI pick, Kash Patel, will also testify on Thursday.

