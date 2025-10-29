Sob story about 'undocumented father' being arrested falls apart once rap sheet is revealed

NBC News in the San Francisco Bay area got a brutal fact-check after publishing a story about an "undocumented father," identified only as Gerardo, being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside his home before going to work.

While 42-year-old Gerardo was being arrested, Idalia, his wife and a U.S. citizen, ran out to try to stop the arrest, NBC Bay Area reported. She claimed a female agent hit her 22-year-old daughter with a baton but did not capture the moment on camera, nor is it seen on the Ring security camera.

His 'rap sheet' includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Idalia said she immediately contacted the Mexican Consulate in San Jose and a hotline for immigration legal services.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the sob story, revealing that Gerardo has been accused of heinous crimes. According to DHS, his "rap sheet" includes:

Lewd and lascivious acts with a child,

Battery of a spouse,

Domestic battery,

Compensation for prostitution, and

Felony re-entry after removal.

"Of course [NBC News] refuses to tell the American public that this illegal alien from Mexico has a rap sheet," said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

At time of publishing, NBC Bay Area has not updated its story to include Gerardo 's alleged criminal history.

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Bay Area was expected to see a surge in federal immigration agents, but that deployment was put on pause. Despite the lack of extra agents, anti-DHS protesters blocked access to Coast Guard Island in Alameda. After most protesters had left, a driver allegedly attempted to use a U-Haul to ram the security checkpoint, forcing the Coast Guardsmen to fire upon the truck.

The driver was shot in the stomach, and another bystander was slightly wounded. Both are expected to recover.

