'I will be juiced up': Chael Sonnen says he will break every rule if 'stupid' Jorge Masvidal wants to fight him

Former UFC fighter and All-American wrestler Chael Sonnen went on a tirade about the sheer "stupidity" of an offer Jorge Masvidal made to him for a fight proposal.

Talking to host Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour," Sonnen was asked to comment on the upcoming boxing match between UFC legends Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

From the onset, Sonnen jokingly confessed that he supports "anything that Nate does" and at the same time hates "anything that Jorge does."

Sonnen remarked that he thought the event had been doomed from the start due to its poor timing and poor promotion.



"I remember thinking 'this thing is going to fall on its face,'" he told Helwani.

However, he admitted that the first press conference changed his mind when he saw it was packed and most certainly didn't "fall on its face."

Sonnen then revealed that he was contacted about being a backup fighter for the boxing match should one of the fighters not be able to show.

"Yeah, and I don’t like that [backup] word, they used a different word because there’s no scenario where I would fight with Nate, and they knew that," Sonnen stated. "It was a different word. But they meant if Nate can't do it, will you take on Masvidal? I said absolutely I will."



"He can use his right hand, he can kick me in the nuts, he can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up, and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime."

The now-analyst and commentator also remarked on an offer that Masvidal proposed about a possible fight in the future. Sonnen said that he has been trying to get Masvidal to keep his word about the "stupid" offer.

"You want to know what p***ed me off about that? First off, I never got the credit for it, and second, Masvidal came out and said he would do a contract to pay me my biggest bag and not throw his right hand. Now those are just stupid things to say."

"I told him, 'Put it in the contract,'" he ranted. Sonnen then asked where the "stupidity" ends with offers like this.

"Whatever he keeps on saying, I accept, Jorge. Keep limiting yourself. I’m going to do all those things and more, that's why they call me a cheater."

"I will fight Masvidal right now. He can use his right hand, he can kick me in the nuts, he can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up, and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime. But I won't take the fight from Nate, and this is exactly what I told these jabronis, word for word," he reiterated.





Masvidal and Diaz had recently moved their bout from June 1, 2024, to July 6 in order to prevent a head-to-head broadcast with UFC 302.

At the time of this publication, fight promoters Fanmio had yet to update the date on its website. This lends credibility to another remark Sonnen made in the interview, when he said "as soon as you move the date" it's going to fail.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!