Special counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ — takes one final swipe at Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith resigned from the Department of Justice on January 10, according to court documents.



Smith, who was expected to submit his resignation before Inauguration Day, led two prosecutions against President-elect Donald Trump, neither of which made it to trial. One federal case accused Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the other accused him of mishandling classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

'Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a "report" on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me.'

While both cases against the president-elect were ultimately dropped, Trump’s former co-defendants in the classified documents case, longtime aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, remain ongoing.

On his way out the door, Smith took one final swipe at Trump, submitting a two-volume report to Attorney General Merrick Garland detailing his investigations into the president-elect.

Attorneys for Nauta and De Oliveira filed an emergency motion with a United States appeals court to block the DOJ from publicly releasing the report; however, their bid was rejected on Thursday.

The DOJ has stated that it plans to release the first volume of the report, which relates to the alleged election interference case. The second volume, which covers the classified documents investigation, would be made available only to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees at this time, the DOJ said.

Mark Freeman of the DOJ’s Civil Division wrote that Garland would not publicly release the second volume “to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira” while their proceedings remain ongoing.

“This limited disclosure will further the public interest in keeping congressional leadership apprised of a significant matter within the Department while safeguarding defendants’ interests,” Freeman said.

Trump addressed the DOJ’s plan to release the report.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off the case and ultimately dismissed by the DOJ. Therefore, to put it nicely, he was illegitimately involved in this political persecution, and all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by our hapless government were, simply put, wasted! He has already [filed] thousands of rejected statements and documents against me, which were a ‘joke,’ and the public just voted for me, in a landslide, to be their President!”

South Florida U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the DOJ from disclosing the report. Her order expires on Monday evening. Nauta and De Oliveira have asked for an extension of the injunction, but Cannon has not yet ruled on their request as of Monday morning.