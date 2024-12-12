Students pull their own sting operation to catch pervert teacher sending genitalia pics on Snapchat, police say

South Dakota police said a teacher was arrested for sexual exploitation after students pretended to be underage girls on Snapchat in order to catch him in the act.

Huron police said officers were contacted by the principal of Huron Middle School after a parent saw concerning images on social media of a student. The boy said that he had started a hoax account after a 6th-grade girl said she had received messages from a teacher that made her uncomfortable.

'The student told police that he used images from Pinterest to 'catfish' the teacher.'

The student set up a hoax account that appeared to be 14-year-old girl and messaged the 28-year-old teacher, who was identified as Zachary Kaderabek. Another student set up a separate account pretending to be the sister of the first hoax account and also exchanged messages with Kaderabek.

Police said that Kaderabek allegedly admitted to messaging students on Snapchat and sending four images of his penis.

Kaderabek was indicted on Monday on two counts of solicitation of a minor as well as two counts of sexual exploitation. The Huron School Board voted on Tuesday to move him from paid administrative leave to unpaid administrative leave.

Huron School District Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff released a statement about their actions regarding Kaderabek to KELO-TV.

“The Huron School District is communicating with its attorney and is cooperating with law enforcement. All policies, procedures, and laws are being followed," said Steinhoff in part.

The student told police that he used images from Pinterest to "catfish" the teacher. His hoax account was named "Kate."

Kaderabek is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 14.

A booking photo of the teacher can be viewed on KELO's YouTube video channel.

