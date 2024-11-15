Sylvester Stallone calls Trump America's 'second George Washington'

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone called President-elect Donald Trump America's "second George Washington" during a short speech Thursday night introducing Trump during the America First Policy Institute Gala at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Stallone began by describing the first scene of his legendary movie "Rocky" with an image of Jesus coming into view — and then as the camera pans out, the audience sees writing below the image of Christ: Resurrection [Athletic Club]. "I found a church that had been converted to a boxing ring," Stallone recalled.

'And I'll just say this, and I mean it: When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world.'

As the camera pans down, the audience sees a pair of boxers going at it in a gritty ring in Philadelphia, just two days before Thanksgiving. The very first image of Rocky is when his opponent socks him in the jaw with a left hook. You can view that first scene here.

“And at that moment, he was a chosen person, and that’s how I began the journey," Stallone continued. "Something was gonna happen. This man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives — just like President Trump.”

When the audience's applause subsided, Stallone added that "we’re in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what [Trump] pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

The actor concluded by saying, “And I'll just say this, and I mean it: When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

With that, Trump ascended to the stage and shook hands with Stallone. You can check out his speech here.

Deadline reported that Stallone previously had stayed quiet about who he politically endorsed during the 2016, 2020, and 2024 election cycles. The outlet said Stallone indicated that he didn’t vote in presidential elections the prior two cycles.

But Deadline noted that the actor told Variety in 2016 that he “love[s]” Trump and views him as a “great Dickensian character.” Deadline also said Stallone in 2018 was pictured in the Oval Office alongside Trump as he posthumously pardoned former world champion boxer Jack Johnson.

