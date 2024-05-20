Teacher fired over fidelity to her Christian beliefs just made a California district pay

A California teacher was accused of misconduct and fired last year after refusing to comply with LGBT activists' radical gender dogma at the expense of her Christian faith.

Jessica Tapia previously taught gym, but last week she taught the Jurupa Unified School District that trampling Americans' free exercise of religion and freedom of speech can still prove costly even in a Democrat-dominated state.

Background

In recent years, the JUSD in Riverside County has fully embraced gender ideology, codifying it into its policies.

For instance, the district considers a refusal to address a student "by a name and the pronouns consistent with the student's gender identity" as harassment. Exclusion of a male from girls' bathrooms or from participating in girls' activities similarly qualifies as harassment.

Parents Defending Education highlighted that the JUSD also has a policy that keeps parents in the dark about their children's so-called gender identity.

'The directives required Ms. Tapia lie to parents about their children's gender identity.'

"A student's intersex, nonbinary, transgender or gender-nonconforming status is the student's private information," says the policy. "The district shall only disclose the information to others with the student's prior written consent, except when the disclosure is otherwise required by law or when the district has compelling evidence that disclosure is necessary to preserve the student's physical or mental well-being."

This is in keeping the California Department of Education, which maintains that "disclosing that a student is transgender without the student’s permission may violate California's antidiscrimination law."

When it comes to a JUSD student's effort to reject reality and masquerade as a member of the opposite sex, "the compliance officer may discuss with the student any need to disclose the student's intersex, nonbinary, transgender or gender-nonconformity status or gender identity or gender expression to the student's parents/guardians and/or others, including other students, teacher(s), or other adults on campus."

These policies, which serve to undermine parental rights, are par for the course in California, which has legally enabled transvestic males to invade girls' sports, programs, and restrooms since at least 2013.

Refusal to live by lies

According to her May 2023 complaint, Tapia had worked in the JUSD in various capacities since 2014. Despite apparently enjoying a great rapport with parents, students, and faculty members alike, she received a notice of unprofessional conduct on Sept. 30, 2022.

The suit claims Tapia was accused of "posting offensive content on her public Instagram account, referencing her faith during conversations with students, and expressing controversial opinions on issues pertaining to gender identity."

Tapia has made no secret of her religious views on marriage, transvestism, and sexual orientation, anchoring her understanding in a constitutionally protected biblical worldview.

'God created two sexes: male and female.'

In the wake of the misconduct notice, Tapia was reportedly presented with "A Plan of Assistance and Directives," which required her complicity in the district's advancement of gender ideology and undermining of parental rights.

"The directives required Ms. Tapia lie to parents about their children's gender identity, refer to students by their preferred pronouns, refrain from expressing her religious beliefs with students or on her social media, and allow students to use the bathroom or locker room that matched their preferred sex," said the complaint.

Unable to comply on the basis of her Christian beliefs and altogether unwilling to live by lies, Tapia requested accommodation from the district.

After all, she "believes that God defines human sexuality, and that men and women are created in the image of God," said the complaint. Additionally, she maintains that "God created two sexes: male and female."

She was refused accommodation and was subsequently canned.

Tapia indicated that after reaching out to Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, and Pastor Jack Hibbs, the Christian teacher connected with the pro bono law firm Advocates for Faith and Freedom, she then sued the JUSD.

Mariah Gondeiro, then-vice president and legal counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom, claimed that "Jessica Tapia was not dismissed for any wrongdoing, rather, she was dismissed for her Christian beliefs. This is a clear violation of our Constitutional rights."

'If the school district's actions were legal, no teacher of faith would be qualified to serve as a public school teacher.'

The lawsuit — which ultimately named the district, superintendent Trenton Hansen, and assistant superintendent Daniel Brooks as defendants — claimed Tapia had been deprive of both the free exercise of religion and the freedom of speech. Additionally, it accused the district of violating the Due Process Clause, Title VII, and California's Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Triumphant

While the JUSD refuses to admit wrongdoing, it approved an out-of-court settlement on May 13. The district will accordingly pay Tapia $285,000 as well as $75,000 for her attorneys' fees.

"Today's settlement serves as a reminder that religious freedom is protected, no matter your career," Julianne Fleischer, legal counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom, said in a statement. "If the school district's actions were legal, no teacher of faith would be qualified to serve as a public school teacher."

"Jessica's story is one of faithful courage. She fought back to ensure her school district was held accountable and that no other teacher has to succumb to this type of discrimination," added Fleischer.

'I want teachers to be confident in the fact that the best thing we can do for students is educate in truth, not deception.'

"What happened to me can happen to anybody, and I want the next teacher to know that it is worth it to take a stand for what is right," said Tapia. "Across the country, we are seeing teachers' freedom of speech and religious liberty violated through policies that require them to forsake their morals. I want teachers to be confident in the fact that the best thing we can do for students is educate in truth, not deception."

Per the terms of the settlement, both sides will refrain from badmouthing one another or taking further legal action. Additionally, Tapia agreed not to seek another job with the district.

Tapia appears to have found a calling besides helping the JUSD hide students' confusion from their parents. She has joined forces with Advocates for Faith and Freedom to launch "Teachers Don't Lie."

According to its website, Teacher's Don't Lie "is to support teachers of faith who are feeling the weight of the darkness that has infiltrated the education system. We believe teachers of faith have the right to be in the public education system without sacrificing their convictions and the truth."

The group serves to equip teachers with the constitutional understanding and legal backing to stand firm when their religious beliefs are targeted by radical school districts.

Jacquie Paul, a JUSD spokeswoman, suggested the settlement was a "compromise of a disputed claim," reported the Los Angeles Times.

"The decision to settle this case was made ... in the best interest of the students, such that the district can continue to dedicate all of its resources and efforts to educate and support its student population regardless of their protected class," said Paul.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!