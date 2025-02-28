Ex-teacher rearrested in connection with accusations she had sex with student after new evidence emerges

A former high school teacher in Texas has been rearrested in connection with accusations that she sexually assaulted a child after new evidence came to light.

Molly Colleen Spears, 35, was accused of sexually abusing a student between 2022 and 2023. Spears taught at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, which is roughly 35 miles east of Houston, and then resigned iin the summer of 2023.

The former teacher allegedly 'solicited the contact by text message and through a commercial online service to meet the student.'

On Feb. 8, 2024 — about a year ago — a Chambers County grand jury reportedly indicted Spears for the charge of improper relationship with a student.

Despite an arrest warrant being issued four days later, Spears wasn't arrested in connection with the charge until earlier this month — Feb. 11, 2025.

Citing her attorney, KPRC-TV reported that Spears was arrested Feb. 11 "without incident" when she turned herself in to police. Spears was transferred to the Chambers County Jail and was soon released after posting a $50,000 bond.

After her first Feb. 11 arrest, Spears’ defense attorney — Christopher L. Tritico — said in a statement that his client "was first notified of the charges two days ago, and we acted immediately to get the bond set up and in place. I cannot speak to why it sat dormant for so long. ... Ms. Spears looks forward to having an opportunity to confront the allegations and to finally put this matter behind her."

However, after new revelations came to light related to the alleged crime, Spears was rearrested Thursday.

Spears was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Police said her bond was set at $200,000.

The Mont Belvieu Police Department said in a statement, "In February 2025, the Chambers County District Attorney's Office requested investigative assistance from the Mont Belvieu Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) into new evidence of possible sexual assault of a child incidents that occurred in 2022 and 2023."

Citing court records, KPRC reported that Spears is accused of "engaging in sexual contact and intercourse with a male student during her time as a teacher at Barbers Hill High School."

The new accusations were reportedly connected to a "previously investigated case of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student conducted by the Barbers Hill ISD Police Department in 2023."

The Mont Belvieu Police Department stated, "Due to the sensitive and active nature of this investigation and the age of the victim, no further information will be released at this time."

