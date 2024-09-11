How scratches on a teen boy led to teacher being convicted of felony sexual contact with student

The latest teacher sex scandal involves a former Missouri teacher who pleaded guilty to a child sex crime Friday.

As Blaze News reported in January, Hailey Clifton-Carmack was arrested in Garden Ridge, Texas, and then extradited to Missouri and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, having sexual contact with a student, fourth-degree child molestation, and seven counts of misdemeanor furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Clifton-Carmack reportedly accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to felony sexual contact with a student.

The former teacher will be sentenced Oct. 11.

Clifton-Carmack had been a teacher at Laquey (Missouri) High School, and according to court documents, she often would wear "tight or low-cut shirts" and inappropriate leggings that would "show off her body."

A student told Pulaski County (Missouri) Detective Sergeant Bryan Gibbs that Clifton-Carmack “has openly discussed her personal life with the class."

The school reportedly reprimanded the teacher for being "too close with students."

A Laquey school resource officer informed the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between a teacher and a student.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly showed another student photos of scratches on his back. The victim said the teacher left the markings after the two had sex in the driveway of another student's home, according to the probable cause statement obtained by People magazine.

Investigators searched the teacher's phone and found “a conversation between her and the confidential victim discussing their relationship,” according to court docs.

The victim told a fellow student that "he was the reason" his teacher’s “divorce was pushed through,” according to the student informant.

People magazine reported that Clifton-Carmack’s husband filed for divorce from her in August 2023. The couple — who have a child together — were divorced in September 2023, according to a judgment and decree of their dissolution of marriage.

An anonymous witness told police she confronted the teen’s father about the child sex abuse.

The witness allegedly told the father that she was going to report the abuse, and the father purportedly responded: “They are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen.”

The teen’s father was charged with child endangerment in January.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin S. Hillman said the father's case is “on hold” until the teacher is sentenced “as he has agreed to assist the state and testify if needed.”

