'There are serious concerns': Biden's supporters on Capitol Hill do not sound very enthusiastic

President Joe Biden has fended off calls to step down from the presidential race by pointing to support from congressional Democrats, but as this week has worn on, more and more members who say they still support him at the top of the ticket sound far from enthusiastic.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Tuesday, "I am fully behind him as our nominee until he's not our nominee. ...There are serious concerns that have been raised."

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) simply said, "We're ridin' with Biden. We're ridin' with Biden," when he was swarmed by reporters and peppered with questions when leaving a meeting with Democratic lawmakers.

When pressed by MSNBC on Wednesday on whether she wants Biden to remain in the race, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, "I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that's the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with."

Pelosi got defensive with her answer when she returned to Capitol Hill after an ABC News reporter continued to ask her in the hallway if she supports Biden staying in the race.

"Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway," she told the reporter.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) issued a statement on Monday that criticized Democrats who had publicly said they do not want Biden to be the party's nominee, claiming, "Weakening a weakened nominee seems like a losing strategy for a presidential election."

But by Wednesday, Torres slightly changed his tune with another statement that called for a "serious reckoning with the down-ballot effect of whomever we nominate. What matters is not how we feel but what the numbers tell us."

Biden has remained defiant in the face of the lukewarm support and open revolt within the party and party donors. Biden has said he will stay in the race because he believes he is the best chance to defeat former President Donald Trump, going so far as to dare anyone else to challenge him during the Democratic convention in August.

