Trans-identifying man with explicit OnlyFans account may lose new city council appointment

A Washington state man purporting to be a woman may soon lose his city council appointment after news broke that he has an OnlyFans account sharing explicit content.

On Monday, members of the city council in Lynnwood, Washington, about 15 miles north of Seattle, gathered to select a new member to replace former Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, who had resigned in January to take a position with Snohomish County.

At this point, the field of contenders was down to two: Robert Leutwyler, an Army veteran and current Amazon manager, and Jessica Ann Roberts, a man who previously worked for Puget Sound Energy but now works for a plumbing company. After several rounds of voting, the council eventually elected Roberts unanimously, and he was scheduled to be sworn in on March 17.

"I’m thrilled and excited to serve the city of Lynnwood," Roberts said after the meeting.

'I love the idea of grabbing a pretty girl and using her as a breeding pet.'

The excitement was short-lived though after the Lynnwood Times broke the story later that night that Roberts had an account on OnlyFans, a subscription site that often involves amateur pornography and other sexually explicit material.

According to screenshots of the account, which can be seen here, Roberts didn't much bother to hide his association with it. He included a photo of himself and went by the name Jessica and the username @jaroberts1501. His promo caption read: "A bisexual transwoman with itty bitty t*tties and a big girl c*ck. C*m have a fun time with meeee."

Roberts did not deny having the account, either. He told the Lynnwood Times that he used it to build self-confidence "while making a little cash on the side."

The account offered 63 pictures and 12 videos. About an hour after the Lynnwood Times learned of the OF account, it was removed or disabled, though some of Roberts' followers have reportedly since pledged to share some of its content.

"The reason the account was taken down was because I do not want to waste taxpayers’ money, or the Council’s time watching this turn into a debate on whether or not it’s socially acceptable for me to have an account," Roberts told the Lynnwood Times in an email.

Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that Roberts appears to be the person behind the Reddit user ThatTransBisch (u/Other_Aardvark_6105). ThatTransBisch has frequently made remarks about "breeding" with women, whom he has sometimes called "prey."

"I love the idea of grabbing a pretty girl and using her as a breeding pet," ThatTransBisch posted in one instance. "And once I've gotten her pregnant, sharing her with my fellow trans fems."

ThatTransBisch also repeatedly steered other Redditors to Roberts' OF account, offering new subscribers a discount. "C*m join the fun," ThatTransBisch wrote.

'Her newly discovered social media comments ... display a character that is not in alignment with the expectations that I have for a fellow council member.'

It appears that Roberts' OF account and his alleged ties to the Reddit account may have been too much, even for a liberal city like Lynnwood. On Tuesday, City Clerk Luke Lonie announced that a special city council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to reconsider Roberts' appointment.

"The purpose of the meeting is to hold an Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of a candidate for elective office, decide whether to rescind the appointment of a candidate to the vacant Council Position #5, previously approved at the March 10, 2025, City Council Business Meeting, and to discuss next steps in the vacancy appointment process," the announcement said.

Councilman David Parshall, who abides by Roberts' preferred pronouns, indicated he feels a bit blindsided by Roberts' alleged online alter ego.

"Her newly discovered social media comments, particularly those pertaining to the treatment of women display a character that is not in alignment with the expectations that I have for a fellow council member," he wrote.

Parshall also unironically stated that he previously voted for Roberts in part because he is "a woman" who "would bring an important voice to the council."

In response to the special meeting to reconsider his appointment, Roberts gave a diplomatic statement:

The Lynnwood City Council’s decision to meet on Thursday is the members doing their due diligence. While I appreciate, and understand the concern, regarding the revelations around my personal life, this would not impact my ability to do the job I was appointed to do or my ability to serve my fellow residents.

Council Member Patrick Decker denied to Blaze News that he had any prior knowledge of Roberts' online activities.

"I don't believe that we, as a Council body, were aware of the statements made by Jessica Roberts while we were deliberating on selection of an individual to fill the vacancy. I certainly had no idea of the views Jessica held and do not feel those views and activities are in keeping with the gravity and seriousness of serving the people of Lynnwood on the City council," Decker said.

Decker promised that the council will take Roberts' comments "into consideration" when considering his appointment.

If the council elects to keep Roberts' appointment, he will be sworn in as scheduled on March 17. If members decide to rescind the appointment, they will have until April 5 to decide upon a new appointee or else the county council will make the decision for them.

The Lynnwood City Council faced similar controversy two years ago when Councilman Josh Binda, a BLM activist, shared several provocative photos — including one intended to promote a local school tour — to Instagram, as Blaze News previously reported. Binda denied they were sexual in nature.

"I think that’s easy to sexualize something that was not meant to be anything sexual at all," he said. "I think it’s a generational thing for this to be misinterpreted."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a statement from Council Member Patrick Decker.



