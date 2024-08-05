Trespasser physically attacks homeowner, charges at second homeowner who retrieved gun, cops say — and gets gut full of lead

A Louisiana trespasser last week physically attacked a homeowner who confronted him, then charged at a second homeowner who retrieved a gun — and that second homeowner shot the the trespasser, investigators told WVUE-TV.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 9 a.m. July 29 in the 1200 block of Dove Park Road in Mandeville, the station said. Mandeville is about 40 minutes north of New Orleans.

Both homeowners called 911, and investigators believe the shooting was in self-defense, WVUE added.

Investigators said the suspect was trespassing in the garage on the property, WVUE reported, adding that the homeowners don't know the suspect.

The station said one of the homeowners confronted the suspect, after which the suspect allegedly physically attacked the homeowner.

The homeowner yelled for a second homeowner, who came outside to help, WVUE said.

The station said the suspect continued the physical attack despite pleas to stop — and the second homeowner grabbed a gun.

Officials told WVUE that second homeowner reportedly tried to de-escalate things; in fact, WSDU-TV — citing the sheriff's office — said the person begged the suspect to stop — apparently to no avail.

Authorities told WVUE the suspect charged at the second homeowner, who shot the suspect in the abdomen.

Deputies found Careyunius Smith of Slidell with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, WVUE said, adding that Smith was taken to a hospital for surgery and was in stable condition.



Both homeowners called 911, and investigators believe the shooting was in self-defense, WVUE added.

Smith was booked for criminal trespassing, attempted simple kidnapping, simple battery, and simple assault, WVUE said, adding that he was to be taken to jail after his release from the hospital.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters on WVUE's Facebook page about the incident seem very much in the homeowners' corner:

"Try that in a small town," one commenter wrote.

"So maybe don't step foot on a property that doesn't belong to you," another user suggested.

"Haha," another commenter reacted. "This needs to happen more."

"Good job homeowner," another user said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!