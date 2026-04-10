Trump blasts Biden over illegal alien charged in deadly hammer attack against woman — and posts uncensored video of killing

President Donald Trump absolutely eviscerated former President Joe Biden and "radical Democrats" in the wake of Homeland Security's announcement that a male accused of killing a woman in a brutal hammer attack last week in Florida is an illegal alien the Biden administration protected from deportation.

Trump went off in a Thursday night Truth Social post saying the suspect — Haitian national Rolbert Joachin — was "released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress."

'As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control.'

The president added that "the video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see. This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, 'Temporary [Protected] Status,' a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way. This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL."

As Blaze News previously reported, a 40-year-old male is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a hammer and killing her in a horrific attack recorded on surveillance video outside a Fort Myers gas station convenience store.

DHS said suspect Joachin "first entered the United States in August 2022 and was released into the country under the Biden administration. A federal judge issued a final order of removal against him in 2022, but the Biden administration granted him Temporary Protected Status, which expired in 2024."

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status," said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary at the DHS Office of Public Affairs. "Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life."

RELATED: Thug accused of killing woman in Florida hammer attack is Haitian illegal alien protected from deportation under Biden: DHS

Trump added: "To my fellow Republicans, and frankly all Common Sense Americans, NEVER FORGET that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party turned the United States of America into a dumping ground, allowing Tens of MILLIONS of Criminals, Lunatics, and the Mentally Insane from all over the World to pour into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked through our wide Open Borders. As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control. We are rapidly trying to reverse this decline through Deportations, but if the Democrats are ever given another chance at power, they will immediately REOPEN the Border, and allow America to once again be a Safe Haven for Criminals."

The president also asked for "prayer for this innocent woman’s family. We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case!"

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer against Joachin and that he will be deported regardless of the outcome of his case.

Joachin on Friday remained behind bars at the Lee County Jail on charges of homicide (murder dangerous depraved without premeditation) and criminal mischief. There is no bond listed for him in jail records.

Numerous outlets have posted censored video of the fatal hammer attack, but Trump attached video of the uncensored attack to his Truth Social post.

"I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible, but felt I had an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting, and wanting to come into our Country, even now, after all we’ve been through," Trump wrote. "Again, viewer discretion advised — Not for children!"

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