Trump gets chummy with Obama at Carter funeral, leaving Kamala Harris scowling

Five living presidents and a handful of failed presidential candidates attended Jimmy Carter's funeral Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Kamala Harris, once touted as the "female Barack Obama," did not appear pleased to see the real Barack Obama enjoying the company of President-elect Donald Trump. Footage has gone viral showing Harris' reaction to the sight of Obama, the elder Democrat who supported her political ambitions for over 15 years, engaging with the very Republican who crushed her dreams in the 2024 presidential election.

In the video, Harris turns to the apparent sound of civil chatter, spotting Trump lean into Obama's commentary. The California Democrat appears to roll her eyes, turn forward in her seat with a grimace, then try to assign her focus elsewhere, paging through the funeral program.

'Obama casually and amiably chats with Adolf Hitler.'

Conservative columnist Joe Cocha noted on X, "Going to file this under 'death stare' from Kamala to Obama/Trump during the Carter funeral, who are getting along swimmingly. It's like watching Carson and Rickles, these two."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted, "These are just moments that you don't see hardly ever."

While many commentators focused on Harris' poor reaction, others noted Obama's apparent comfort joking around with an individual he previously called a "fascist" and has long characterized as a villain.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald captioned the video, "Former President Barack Obama casually and amiably chats with Adolf Hitler as the latter is set to assume power in 11 days, end American democracy, and impose a white nationalist dictatorship."

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, said in response to a video from the event showing Obama chuckling at commentary from Trump, "This is what happens when you win. Obama knows more than anyone how much he rigged the game against Trump and knows how tough Trump has to be to have pulled off this miracle."

Trump was seated between his wife, Melania, and Obama. Obama, who apparently went stag as his wife, Michelle Obama, is in Hawaii, was flanked on his right by Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton.

After sitting alone in the front row for several minutes, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were joined by President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill. ABC News noted that Harris did not greet the incoming president.

Jimmy Carter, eulogized by his sons and by Biden, was the 39th president of the United States. He perished in his Georgia home at the age of 100 on Dec. 29.

