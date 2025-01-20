Watch: Detroit pastor delivers powerful benediction at Trump inauguration, invokes words of MLK Jr's 'I Have a Dream' speech

A Detroit pastor delivered a rousing benediction at the close of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. The pastor invoked the powerful words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell gave a moving speech at Trump's inauguration, often invoking the iconic words of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

'We are grateful that you are the one that have called him for such a time as this, that America would begin to dream again.'

"We know that Dr. Martin Luther King, he said, 'Let freedom ring.' We want to not only say it, we wanted to pray it," Sewell said, according to the Detroit News. "And now we need to act. These next four years are going to be a time of liberation."

"People that are in political shackles, spiritual shackles, emotional shackles, mental shackles ― regardless of what shackle you're in, we're believing there will be freedom, and our country will unify in a way it's never unified before," Sewell told the crowd.

"We pray that you use our president that we will live in a nation where we'll not be judged by the color or our skin but by the content of our character," stated Sewell, invoking the words from King's speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. "We are grateful today that you would use our 47th president so we would sing with new meaning, 'our country 'tis of thee.'"

According to the Detroit Free Press, Sewell gave thanks to God for the "millimeter miracle" that saved Trump from the first assassination attempt on his life at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"We are grateful that you are the one that have called him for such a time as this, that America would begin to dream again," said Sewell — pastor of 180 Church in west Detroit.

After his moving speech, Trump reportedly told Sewell, "You're special. You're so good."

Sewell told the Detroit News, "And he's told me that before, but obviously that is a very special moment because he's stepping into office. It's his time now."

Sewell, 43, noted that it was "very humbling" that "God would allow us to be part of history."

Sewell previously hosted a roundtable in Detroit for Trump in June and spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer in Milwaukee.

Other religious leaders who spoke at Trump's inauguration were Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University in New York, and the Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn.

You can watch Rev. Pastor Lorenzo's riveting speech at President Trump's inauguration here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!