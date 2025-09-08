Trump strikes deal with South Korea after arrest of foreign workers in Hyundai plant raid

After federal agents raided a Hyundai plant in Georgia and arrested 475 illegal aliens, most of whom were South Korean nationals, President Donald Trump’s administration struck an agreement with the South Korean government for their release.

Last week, Homeland Security Investigations, alongside other federal agencies, conducted a raid as part of a “multi-month criminal investigation” into “unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes.”

'Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so.'

Steven Schrank, a special agent in charge of HSI for Georgia and Alabama, explained during a Friday press conference that the arrested individuals were “illegally present in the United States or in violation of their presence in the United States,” noting that they had either crossed the border illegally, overstayed their visas, or entered the country through visa waivers but were not permitted to work.

Schrank and a spokesperson for South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that most of the arrested individuals were South Korean nationals.

The Trump administration and the South Korean government reached a deal on Sunday for the release of 300 workers.

RELATED: Federal agents arrest nearly 500 in immigration raid at Hyundai plant

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

“Negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded, after swift responses by the relevant ministries, business agencies, and companies,” South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik stated. “However, some administrative procedures remain, and once they’re completed, a chartered plane will depart to bring back our citizens.”

Trump said, “Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws.”

RELATED: After ICE removes illegal workers, job applicants flood meatpacking plant to replace them

Photographer: Parker Puls/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” he continued. “What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers. Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before.”

Hyundai Motor Company provided a statement to Blaze News on Friday, stating that it was “reviewing our processes to ensure that all parties working on our projects maintain the same high standards of legal compliance that we demand of ourselves.”

“This includes thorough vetting of employment practices by contractors and subcontractors,” the company stated.

Blaze News reached out to Hyundai for an updated statement on Monday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!